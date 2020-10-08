Metropolis Capital Ltd Has $49.55 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,792 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 30,763 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 5.8% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $49,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,002 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after acquiring an additional 660,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,268,029,000 after acquiring an additional 260,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after acquiring an additional 862,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Insiders sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.45. The stock had a trading volume of 163,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,241,048. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Visa’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

