Metropolis Capital Ltd Decreases Stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Metropolis Capital Ltd reduced its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,240,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,809 shares during the period. Qurate Retail makes up about 3.5% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned approximately 1.02% of Qurate Retail worth $30,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QRTEA traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 42,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,401,446. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

