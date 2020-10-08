Metropolis Capital Ltd Decreases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Metropolis Capital Ltd lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079,376 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 315,334 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 5.8% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $49,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $45.13. 246,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,531,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.53. The company has a market cap of $205.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. Comcast’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

