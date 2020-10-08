Metropolis Capital Ltd Acquires 207,348 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 929,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,348 shares during the period. News comprises approximately 1.5% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in News were worth $13,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in News by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 597,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,706 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in News by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in News in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in News by 390.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 83,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 66,443 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in News by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 702,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

NWSA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.29. 50,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.53. News Corp has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.18.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. News’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

