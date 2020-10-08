Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) CEO Sells $180,650.74 in Stock

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 9,133 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $180,650.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CASH opened at $21.60 on Thursday. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $747.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $103.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,794,000 after buying an additional 50,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24,365 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 426,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 338,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

