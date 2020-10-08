MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.28 Million

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market cap of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,897.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.02 or 0.03221154 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.86 or 0.02145994 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00434536 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.17 or 0.01020149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00572101 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00047613 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

