Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,529 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for approximately 1.6% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $477,000. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 30,665 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $646,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. UBS Group increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.12.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.31. 131,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,123,828. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $228.66.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

