MC Mining Limited (MCM.L) (LON:MCM) Shares Down 3.7%

MC Mining Limited (MCM.L) (LON:MCM)’s stock price fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08). 156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 26,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.09).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MC Mining Limited (MCM.L) in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76.

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project located to the southwest of Musina; and the Vele Colliery semi-soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

