Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust (LON:MCP) Trading Up 0.6%

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust PLC (LON:MCP)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 418 ($5.46) and last traded at GBX 414 ($5.41). Approximately 5,662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 60,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 411.50 ($5.38).

The company has a market cap of $145.58 million and a PE ratio of 43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust Company Profile (LON:MCP)

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

