Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Maritime Resources Corp (CVE:MAE) dropped 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 71,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 403,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 million and a P/E ratio of -17.50.

Maritime Resources Company Profile (CVE:MAE)

Maritime Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and base metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Green Bay property covering 51.7 square kilometers located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

