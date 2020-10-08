Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Shares Gap Up to $1.25

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.25, but opened at $1.36. Marin Software shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 28 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $9.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.28 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 28.81% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%.

Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising.

