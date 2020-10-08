Lympo Market Cap Tops $1.46 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last week, Lympo has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Lympo token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, Allbit, Fatbtc and Gate.io. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $3,988.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lympo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00253672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00037303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00086392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.01520563 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00155755 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo’s launch date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX, Kucoin, HADAX, Ethfinex, Allbit, Cobinhood and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.