Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Stock Price Up 12.8%

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY)’s share price was up 12.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.62. Approximately 9,776,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 24,251,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee during the first quarter worth $2,596,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Luckin Coffee by 7,200.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,408,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,613 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Luckin Coffee by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 1st quarter worth about $1,037,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

