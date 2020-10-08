Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $32,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BofA Securities upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.82.

LOW stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,166,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $171.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

