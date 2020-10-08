Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of LOOP stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.28. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,100. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 20.53, a quick ratio of 20.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Loop Industries has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $564.08 million, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.