Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of LOOP traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 107,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,100. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 20.53 and a current ratio of 20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.08 million, a P/E ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.71. Loop Industries has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $13.96.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

LOOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.