Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) Declares — Dividend of $0.26

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2643 per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th.

Shares of LOMA stock opened at $4.36 on Thursday. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. The company has a market cap of $519.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina alerts:

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $110.43 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOMA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

About Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.