Loki Price Reaches $0.46 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. Loki has a total market capitalization of $23.45 million and approximately $408,623.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loki has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00004269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,890.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.38 or 0.03226488 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $234.79 or 0.02155928 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00433883 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.52 or 0.01024031 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011200 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00572441 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00047611 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 50,449,463 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.