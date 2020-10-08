LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) Major Shareholder Sells $342,092.75 in Stock

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix sold 36,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $342,092.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioscience Plc Arix also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, September 28th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 273,584 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $2,062,823.36.

On Thursday, September 24th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 38,514 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $293,861.82.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 1,335 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $11,734.65.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 2,709 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $23,785.02.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 22,651 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $203,859.00.

On Thursday, July 16th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 16,332 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $139,801.92.

NASDAQ:LOGC opened at $7.24 on Thursday. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 9.60. The firm has a market cap of $171.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LogicBio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 48.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on LOGC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.