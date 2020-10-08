Location Sciences Group (LON:LSAI) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Location Sciences Group PLC (LON:LSAI) dropped 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Approximately 1,508,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,669,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Location Sciences Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.78 and a quick ratio of 8.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.51.

Location Sciences Group (LON:LSAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported GBX (0.12) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Location Sciences Group Company Profile (LON:LSAI)

Location Sciences Group PLC operates as a mobile location data and intelligence company. It operates through three segments: Digital Payments, Proximity Marketing, and Location Data and Insight. The Digital Payments segment offers migration of card payment systems to the EMV Standard known as ‘Chip and Pin' from old magnetic stripe systems.

