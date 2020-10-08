LINKA (LINKA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8,777.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. LINKA has a total market cap of $2.69 million and $8,777.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LINKA has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One LINKA token can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00020125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009203 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.67 or 0.04763762 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00056240 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00031749 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA is a token. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

Buying and Selling LINKA

LINKA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

