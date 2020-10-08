Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.76% from the stock’s current price.

LNR has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of TSE LNR traded up C$1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$43.05. 257,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,842. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28. Linamar has a 12-month low of C$24.57 and a 12-month high of C$49.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.12.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$923.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linamar will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

