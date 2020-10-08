LINA Market Cap Hits $4.21 Million (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One LINA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LINA has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. LINA has a total market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $9,345.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LINA Profile

LINA (LINA) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,324,967 tokens. The official website for LINA is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

