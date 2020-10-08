Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.25 million. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.14-0.16 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,549.00 and a beta of 1.06. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LEVI. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.

In other news, EVP Marc Rosen sold 21,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $112,503.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,177.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.