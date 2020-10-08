Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Shares Up 1.3%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF)’s stock price rose 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 2,098 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 21,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58.

Lenovo Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNVGF)

Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smart phones; storage and networking products; memory and processors; rack and power infrastructure; and laptops, desktops, and accessories, as well as operating systems, security, and systems management software.

