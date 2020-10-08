Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) and Employers (NYSE:EIG) Head to Head Survey

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) and Employers (NYSE:EIG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Lemonade alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lemonade and Employers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lemonade 1 4 1 0 2.00 Employers 0 1 1 0 2.50

Lemonade presently has a consensus price target of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.79%. Employers has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.82%. Given Employers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Employers is more favorable than Lemonade.

Profitability

This table compares Lemonade and Employers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lemonade N/A N/A N/A Employers 11.30% 7.12% 2.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lemonade and Employers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lemonade N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Employers $784.80 million 1.16 $157.10 million $3.20 9.72

Employers has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.6% of Employers shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Employers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Employers beats Lemonade on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lemonade

There is no company description available for Lemonade Inc.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers. Employers Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.