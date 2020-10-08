Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,708 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 262.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,244 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 24,072 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 26.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,007 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 28,423 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,978 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,413 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 12,167 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 36.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 344,832 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,786,000 after buying an additional 92,589 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.87. 373,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,850,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.70. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 96.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.