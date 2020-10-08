Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,789.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 116,865 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,059,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,325,000 after acquiring an additional 146,332 shares during the period. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

VB stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,664. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $170.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.08.

