Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 627 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Paypal by 154.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paypal by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after buying an additional 5,009,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 40.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,291,000 after buying an additional 3,291,638 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 84.2% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,237,000 after buying an additional 3,225,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 39.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,814,000 after buying an additional 2,741,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.98.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $3,140,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,490 shares in the company, valued at $14,264,409. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,732,225. The company has a market cap of $228.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $212.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

