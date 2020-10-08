Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 363 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $588,945,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,204 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after buying an additional 2,353,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,924.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.68. 146,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,494,320. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $350.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $141.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

