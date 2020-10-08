Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 214 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Visa by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,344,816,000 after buying an additional 4,059,677 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $536,526,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after buying an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Visa by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,455,717,000 after buying an additional 1,335,945 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,367,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $202.70. 227,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,241,048. The company has a market capitalization of $393.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.31. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

