Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 1,519 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,499,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,400,000 after buying an additional 14,239,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,366,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,385,000 after buying an additional 625,223 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $313,312,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,710,000 after buying an additional 355,657 shares during the last quarter.

BSV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.89. The stock had a trading volume of 23,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,646. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.79. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

