Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 11,503 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000.

Shares of VNQ traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.18. The company had a trading volume of 231,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,613,604. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.36.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

