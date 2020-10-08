Larson Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $61.32. 15,321,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.70.

