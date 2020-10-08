Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 41,754 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 882.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,754 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 5.3% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 17,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $281.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,438,133. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $303.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

