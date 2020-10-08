Larson Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,460 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 210,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 31.4% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 174.5% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 591.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 199,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 170,683 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $890,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,413. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th.

