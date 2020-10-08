Larson Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,987 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 273.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,333. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.63. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.63 and a 52 week high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

