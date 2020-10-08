Larson Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 938.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 57,124 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 81,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 465,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,262,000 after acquiring an additional 23,856 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $55.87. 8,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,010. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day moving average is $55.86.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.