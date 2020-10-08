Larson Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,895,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,591,000 after buying an additional 2,723,467 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,114,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,207,000 after acquiring an additional 641,962 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,274,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,587,000 after acquiring an additional 311,233 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,446,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,940,000 after acquiring an additional 31,949 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 843,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,210,000 after acquiring an additional 303,142 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,705. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.36.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

