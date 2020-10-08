Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 20,277.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,117 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 18.7% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $45,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $184.43. The company had a trading volume of 18,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,057. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $186.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.