Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.5% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 571.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.82. 54,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,779. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.10. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $46.38 and a one year high of $51.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

