Larson Financial Group LLC Has $967,000 Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,598 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 919,283 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $144,980,000 after acquiring an additional 470,400 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 252,517 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,930,612 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $304,477,000 after acquiring an additional 40,597 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $209.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,547,395. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1,587.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.33 and a 200-day moving average of $192.72.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.72.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.