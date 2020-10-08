Larson Financial Group LLC Has $739,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 450.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $175.58. The stock had a trading volume of 126,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036,890. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $181.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.