Larson Financial Group LLC Has $6.17 Million Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 293,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,577 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for 2.5% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REET. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 340.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,708,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411,849 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $22,047,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 69.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,028,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,473,000 after purchasing an additional 422,071 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,124,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,508,000 after purchasing an additional 387,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,051,000 after purchasing an additional 326,490 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:REET traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,550. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.64.

