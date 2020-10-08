Larson Financial Group LLC Has $4.28 Million Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 141.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,575 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 1.8% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,557. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.