Larson Financial Group LLC Has $275,000 Stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 238.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in JD.Com by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 770,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,221,000 after buying an additional 90,300 shares during the last quarter. BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,559,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in JD.Com by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 743,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,132,000 after buying an additional 60,743 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in JD.Com by 919.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 677,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,455,000 after buying an additional 611,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in JD.Com by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,722,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,726,000 after buying an additional 96,074 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on JD. BidaskClub upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Bank of America upgraded JD.Com to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. China Renaissance Securities raised their price objective on JD.Com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on JD.Com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on JD.Com from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.04. The stock had a trading volume of 516,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,014,056. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.28. The firm has a market cap of $113.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. JD.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

