Larson Financial Group LLC Has $260,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,649 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Target by 888.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Target by 250.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter worth $43,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners began coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.52.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,104. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $162.31. The stock has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $4,357,140.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,847 shares of company stock valued at $23,184,760. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

