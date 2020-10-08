Larson Financial Group LLC Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 720,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after buying an additional 105,237 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,045,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.05. 15,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,502. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

