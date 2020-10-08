Larson Financial Group LLC Has $162,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.25. The company had a trading volume of 11,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,964. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.15. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $85.24.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

