Larson Financial Group LLC Has $15.54 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 245.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,881 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.53 on Thursday, hitting $315.53. 118,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,217,333. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $310.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.60. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.